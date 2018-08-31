Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Lowers Stake in Prudential Financial Inc (PRU)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can trimmed its position in shares of Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 362,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,638 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.09% of Prudential Financial worth $33,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PRU. Sun Life Financial INC raised its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 470.9% during the second quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 1,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Prudential Financial during the first quarter worth $122,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Prudential Financial during the second quarter worth $125,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Prudential Financial during the first quarter worth $145,000. Finally, Financial Architects Inc grew its holdings in Prudential Financial by 303.9% during the second quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 1,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. 63.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PRU. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 17th. B. Riley upped their price target on Prudential Financial from $116.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Prudential Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Prudential Financial from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.43.

Shares of NYSE:PRU opened at $98.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Prudential Financial Inc has a 1 year low of $92.05 and a 1 year high of $127.14.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $13.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.19 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 9.98%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.09 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Prudential Financial Inc will post 12.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 21st will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 20th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.03%.

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through U.S. Individual Solutions, U.S. Workplace Solutions, Investment Management, and International Insurance divisions.

