Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV (PAC) Now Covered by Bank of America

Bank of America began coverage on shares of Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV (NYSE:PAC) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $106.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. ValuEngine raised Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 6th. Finally, UBS Group raised Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $142.67.

PAC opened at $103.53 on Tuesday. Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV has a 12 month low of $82.19 and a 12 month high of $112.28. The firm has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.62 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV (NYSE:PAC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter. Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV had a return on equity of 22.92% and a net margin of 38.09%. The firm had revenue of $178.04 million during the quarter. research analysts forecast that Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $2.0146 per share. This is a boost from Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV’s previous special dividend of $1.76. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 17th. Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.60%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV during the 1st quarter worth about $218,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV by 572.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,562 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 16,652 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV by 113.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,176 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,688 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV during the 2nd quarter worth about $390,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,053 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. 7.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, SAB. de C.V. operates airports primarily in Mexico's Pacific region. It has 12 airports in Guadalajara, Puerto Vallarta, Tijuana, San Jose del Cabo, Guanajuato (Bajío), Hermosillo, Mexicali, Los Mochis, La Paz, Manzanillo, Morelia, and Aguascalientes, as well as 1 international airport in Jamaica.

