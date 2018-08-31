GSA Capital Partners LLP Acquires Shares of 48,860 South Jersey Industries Inc (SJI)

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in South Jersey Industries Inc (NYSE:SJI) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 48,860 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,635,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of South Jersey Industries during the second quarter worth $51,568,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of South Jersey Industries during the first quarter worth $12,252,000. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of South Jersey Industries by 100.3% during the first quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 553,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,586,000 after buying an additional 277,126 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of South Jersey Industries during the second quarter worth $5,144,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of South Jersey Industries by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,336,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $291,075,000 after buying an additional 151,592 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Sunita Holzer acquired 1,500 shares of South Jersey Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.88 per share, for a total transaction of $49,320.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 25,866 shares in the company, valued at $850,474.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE SJI opened at $33.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 26.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.15. South Jersey Industries Inc has a 12-month low of $25.96 and a 12-month high of $36.41.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $227.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.54 million. South Jersey Industries had a positive return on equity of 11.36% and a negative net margin of 1.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that South Jersey Industries Inc will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 10th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 7th. South Jersey Industries’s payout ratio is currently 91.06%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SJI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered South Jersey Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 21st. Bank of America started coverage on South Jersey Industries in a research report on Monday, July 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine lowered South Jersey Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on South Jersey Industries from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut South Jersey Industries from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. South Jersey Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.71.

South Jersey Industries Company Profile

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas, which is purchased directly from producers or suppliers to their customers.

