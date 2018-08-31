Gulfport Energy Co. Expected to Earn Q3 2018 Earnings of $0.25 Per Share (GPOR)

Gulfport Energy Co. (NASDAQ:GPOR) – Equities researchers at Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their Q3 2018 EPS estimates for Gulfport Energy in a research note issued on Monday, August 27th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst D. Kistler now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will earn $0.25 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.26. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Gulfport Energy’s Q2 2019 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.28 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.06 EPS.

Gulfport Energy (NASDAQ:GPOR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. Gulfport Energy had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 30.30%. The firm had revenue of $252.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 22.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. BidaskClub lowered Gulfport Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $13.00 price objective on Gulfport Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $15.00 price objective on Gulfport Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th. Williams Capital set a $14.00 price objective on Gulfport Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Gulfport Energy from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gulfport Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.40.

Shares of GPOR opened at $11.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.25, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. Gulfport Energy has a 52 week low of $8.11 and a 52 week high of $15.08.

In other news, VP Steve Baldwin sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $110,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 40,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $450,098. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GPOR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Gulfport Energy by 7.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,920,781 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $24,144,000 after acquiring an additional 131,859 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Gulfport Energy by 6.2% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,540,742 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $68,650,000 after acquiring an additional 323,782 shares in the last quarter. Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Gulfport Energy by 31.4% during the second quarter. Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC now owns 122,005 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,534,000 after acquiring an additional 29,150 shares in the last quarter. Delphi Management Inc. MA lifted its holdings in Gulfport Energy by 414.8% during the second quarter. Delphi Management Inc. MA now owns 159,945 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,841,000 after acquiring an additional 128,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Gulfport Energy during the second quarter worth about $548,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

Gulfport Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. Its principal properties are located in the Utica Shale primarily in Eastern Ohio; and the SCOOP Woodford and SCOOP Springer plays in Oklahoma.

