GYM Group (GYM) Posts Earnings Results

GYM Group (LON:GYM) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported GBX 4.20 ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. GYM Group had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 10.52%.

GYM traded up GBX 9 ($0.12) on Friday, hitting GBX 334 ($4.31). 110,504 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 119,318. GYM Group has a one year low of GBX 170 ($2.19) and a one year high of GBX 265 ($3.42).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.35 ($0.00) per share. This represents a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 6th.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GYM Group in a research report on Monday, June 25th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GYM Group in a research report on Friday, June 22nd. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on GYM Group from GBX 320 ($4.13) to GBX 370 ($4.77) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 370 ($4.77) price objective on shares of GYM Group in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. GYM Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 346 ($4.46).

In related news, insider John Treharne sold 500,000 shares of GYM Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 272 ($3.51), for a total transaction of £1,360,000 ($1,754,385.96).

About GYM Group

The Gym Group plc operates health and fitness facilities in the United Kingdom. As of March 20, 2018, it operated 130 gyms. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Croydon, the United Kingdom.

