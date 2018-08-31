GYM Group (GYM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

GYM Group (LON:GYM) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported GBX 4.20 ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. GYM Group had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 10.52%.

LON GYM opened at GBX 330 ($4.26) on Friday. GYM Group has a twelve month low of GBX 170 ($2.19) and a twelve month high of GBX 265 ($3.42).

Get GYM Group alerts:

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.35 ($0.00) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 6th. This represents a yield of 0.11%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on GYM shares. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of GYM Group in a research report on Monday, July 9th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of GYM Group in a research report on Wednesday. Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 370 ($4.77) price objective on shares of GYM Group in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on GYM Group from GBX 300 ($3.87) to GBX 320 ($4.13) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 346 ($4.46).

In related news, insider John Treharne sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 272 ($3.51), for a total transaction of £1,360,000 ($1,754,385.96).

GYM Group Company Profile

The Gym Group plc operates health and fitness facilities in the United Kingdom. As of March 20, 2018, it operated 130 gyms. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Croydon, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for GYM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GYM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.