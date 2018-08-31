Hackspace Capital Trading 12.1% Higher Over Last Week (HAC)

Hackspace Capital (CURRENCY:HAC) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 31st. Hackspace Capital has a total market capitalization of $1.28 million and approximately $225.00 worth of Hackspace Capital was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hackspace Capital token can currently be purchased for $0.0040 or 0.00000056 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and Cryptopia. In the last week, Hackspace Capital has traded 12.1% higher against the dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Hackspace Capital Token Profile

Hackspace Capital’s genesis date was September 19th, 2017. Hackspace Capital’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 323,468,764 tokens. Hackspace Capital’s official message board is medium.com/@hackspacecap. Hackspace Capital’s official Twitter account is @hackspacecap and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hackspace Capital’s official website is hackspace.capital.

Buying and Selling Hackspace Capital

Hackspace Capital can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hackspace Capital directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hackspace Capital should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hackspace Capital using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

