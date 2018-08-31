Hain Celestial Group (HAIN) PT Lowered to $25.00

Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Buckingham Research from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Buckingham Research’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 11.79% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. UBS Group set a $28.00 target price on Hain Celestial Group and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hain Celestial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Hain Celestial Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine lowered Hain Celestial Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Hain Celestial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.53.

Get Hain Celestial Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:HAIN opened at $28.34 on Wednesday. Hain Celestial Group has a fifty-two week low of $25.41 and a fifty-two week high of $44.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.96.

Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. Hain Celestial Group had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 2.81%. The business had revenue of $619.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $629.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. Hain Celestial Group’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that Hain Celestial Group will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Hain Celestial Group by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,777,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,568,000 after purchasing an additional 89,119 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Hain Celestial Group by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,198,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177,335 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of Hain Celestial Group by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 2,700,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,460,000 after purchasing an additional 600,000 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Hain Celestial Group by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,150,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,955,000 after purchasing an additional 315,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Hain Celestial Group by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,887,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,539,000 after purchasing an additional 349,809 shares during the last quarter. 88.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hain Celestial Group Company Profile

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells organic and natural products. Its grocery products include infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids foods; diapers and wipes; rice and grain-based products; flour and baking mixes; breads, hot and cold cereals, pasta, condiments, cooking and culinary oils, granolas, and cereal bars; canned, chilled fresh, aseptic, and instant soups; Greek-style yogurts; chilies and packaged grains; chocolates; and nut butters, as well as plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut.

Featured Article: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Receive News & Ratings for Hain Celestial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hain Celestial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.