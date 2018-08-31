Hain Celestial Group Inc Forecasted to Post Q2 2019 Earnings of $0.29 Per Share (HAIN)

Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ:HAIN) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer issued their Q2 2019 earnings estimates for shares of Hain Celestial Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 28th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.29 for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Hain Celestial Group’s Q3 2019 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.28 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $1.06 EPS.

Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. Hain Celestial Group had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 2.81%. The business had revenue of $619.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $629.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

HAIN has been the subject of several other research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Hain Celestial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Hain Celestial Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $32.00 target price on Hain Celestial Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 7th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Hain Celestial Group in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hain Celestial Group in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.53.

Shares of NASDAQ:HAIN opened at $28.34 on Thursday. Hain Celestial Group has a 1 year low of $25.41 and a 1 year high of $44.37. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HAIN. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hain Celestial Group by 13.3% during the first quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Hain Celestial Group by 3.4% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 576,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,474,000 after acquiring an additional 18,938 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hain Celestial Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $12,482,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Hain Celestial Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $962,000. Finally, Olstein Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Hain Celestial Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,232,000. 88.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hain Celestial Group Company Profile

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells organic and natural products. Its grocery products include infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids foods; diapers and wipes; rice and grain-based products; flour and baking mixes; breads, hot and cold cereals, pasta, condiments, cooking and culinary oils, granolas, and cereal bars; canned, chilled fresh, aseptic, and instant soups; Greek-style yogurts; chilies and packaged grains; chocolates; and nut butters, as well as plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut.

