Hain Celestial Group Inc to Post Q1 2019 Earnings of $0.13 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (HAIN)

Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ:HAIN) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2019 earnings estimates for Hain Celestial Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 28th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Hain Celestial Group’s FY2020 earnings at $1.10 EPS.

Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $619.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $629.25 million. Hain Celestial Group had a net margin of 0.35% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on HAIN. Buckingham Research decreased their price target on Hain Celestial Group from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $38.00 price target on Hain Celestial Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target (down from $50.00) on shares of Hain Celestial Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Hain Celestial Group from $39.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, Loop Capital set a $30.00 price target on Hain Celestial Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.53.

NASDAQ HAIN opened at $28.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.96. Hain Celestial Group has a 52 week low of $25.41 and a 52 week high of $44.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global X Management Co LLC lifted its position in shares of Hain Celestial Group by 113.7% during the 2nd quarter. Global X Management Co LLC now owns 4,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 2,627 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of Hain Celestial Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $160,000. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hain Celestial Group by 113.0% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 5,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 3,101 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hain Celestial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $194,000. Finally, Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. raised its stake in Hain Celestial Group by 119.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 7,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 3,950 shares during the period. 88.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hain Celestial Group

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells organic and natural products. Its grocery products include infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids foods; diapers and wipes; rice and grain-based products; flour and baking mixes; breads, hot and cold cereals, pasta, condiments, cooking and culinary oils, granolas, and cereal bars; canned, chilled fresh, aseptic, and instant soups; Greek-style yogurts; chilies and packaged grains; chocolates; and nut butters, as well as plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut.

