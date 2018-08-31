Hamilton Lane Inc (HLNE) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Hamilton Lane Inc (NASDAQ:HLNE) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.43 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Hamilton Lane’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.34 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.48. Hamilton Lane reported earnings per share of $0.27 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 59.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hamilton Lane will report full year earnings of $1.66 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.51 to $1.75. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.81 to $2.31. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Hamilton Lane.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38. Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 63.94%. The company had revenue of $63.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.15 million.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HLNE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hamilton Lane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Hamilton Lane from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Hamilton Lane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Hamilton Lane from $41.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.75.

Shares of HLNE traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.78. 56,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 166,665. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.19. Hamilton Lane has a 52 week low of $22.40 and a 52 week high of $54.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.73, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.12.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.2125 per share. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th. Hamilton Lane’s payout ratio is currently 51.83%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 283.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after buying an additional 22,256 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 116.8% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 548,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,426,000 after buying an additional 295,593 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 1,382.6% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 106,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,970,000 after purchasing an additional 99,438 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 2,132.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 18,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA increased its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 0.7% in the first quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 1,226,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,681,000 after purchasing an additional 8,335 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.37% of the company’s stock.

Hamilton Lane Company Profile

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions.

