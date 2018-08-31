Hanmi Financial (HAFC) Board of Directors Approves Stock Repurchase Plan

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan, which permits the company to buyback 1,600,000 outstanding shares on Thursday, August 30th. This buyback authorization permits the bank to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HAFC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hanmi Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hanmi Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 18th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Hanmi Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Hanmi Financial from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Finally, FIG Partners upgraded shares of Hanmi Financial from a “market-perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.25.

Get Hanmi Financial alerts:

Hanmi Financial stock opened at $26.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $845.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Hanmi Financial has a twelve month low of $24.25 and a twelve month high of $33.10.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $51.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.13 million. Hanmi Financial had a net margin of 22.68% and a return on equity of 10.76%. equities research analysts forecast that Hanmi Financial will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 9th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 8th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. Hanmi Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.04%.

In related news, Director Scott Diehl acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.43 per share, for a total transaction of $101,720.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Hanmi Financial

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE), For Valuing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Hanmi Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanmi Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.