Harley-Davidson Inc (HOG) CFO Sells $547,282.76 in Stock

Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG) CFO John A. Olin sold 12,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.48, for a total transaction of $547,282.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,016 shares in the company, valued at $2,392,095.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

HOG stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.56. The stock had a trading volume of 38,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,871,997. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. Harley-Davidson Inc has a 52 week low of $39.34 and a 52 week high of $56.50. The firm has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.90.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.11. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 31.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that Harley-Davidson Inc will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HOG. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co acquired a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Institutional investors own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on HOG. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Harley-Davidson from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Harley-Davidson in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.17.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc primarily manufactures and sells cruiser and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles & Related Products, and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

