Harry A. Wolin Sells 391,046 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) Stock

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) SVP Harry A. Wolin sold 391,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total value of $9,678,388.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,517,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,568,569.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

AMD traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.17. The company had a trading volume of 65,071,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,444,703. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $24.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 314.63, a PEG ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 3.08. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.04 and a 1 year high of $27.30.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 52.84% and a net margin of 5.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices to $25.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. TheStreet upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. BidaskClub cut Advanced Micro Devices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Advanced Micro Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.31.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMD. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 19.5% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 37,282 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 6,077 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 13.8% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 80,812 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $812,000 after acquiring an additional 9,824 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 33.6% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 25,377 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 6,383 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.7% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,305,153 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $23,167,000 after acquiring an additional 15,367 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 26.4% in the first quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 54,297 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 11,324 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.92% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The company's products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

Featured Story: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.