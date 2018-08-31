Hartford Financial Management Inc. Invests $505,000 in Adobe Systems Incorporated (ADBE)

Hartford Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in Adobe Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:ADBE) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,070 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Adobe Systems in the second quarter valued at $107,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe Systems by 85.2% during the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 576 shares of the software company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Adobe Systems during the first quarter worth $125,000. Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe Systems during the first quarter worth $130,000. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe Systems during the first quarter worth $132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe Systems alerts:

ADBE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Adobe Systems from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Adobe Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. BidaskClub cut Adobe Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Adobe Systems from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Adobe Systems to $268.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $241.76.

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $266.43 on Friday. Adobe Systems Incorporated has a 1-year low of $143.95 and a 1-year high of $269.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.12.

Adobe Systems (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 14th. The software company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.12. Adobe Systems had a return on equity of 27.08% and a net margin of 26.68%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts anticipate that Adobe Systems Incorporated will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

Adobe Systems announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Monday, May 21st that allows the company to buyback $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the software company to reacquire up to 6.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.01, for a total transaction of $2,730,105.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Charles M. Geschke sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.19, for a total value of $1,531,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,324 shares of company stock worth $6,511,829 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About Adobe Systems

Adobe Systems Incorporated operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customers to download and install the latest versions of its creative products.

Featured Article: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.