HC2 (HCHC) Getting Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Study Finds

News headlines about HC2 (NYSE:HCHC) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern identifies negative and positive press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. HC2 earned a media sentiment score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the technology company an impact score of 48.5538789209565 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

HC2 stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 115,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,848. HC2 has a fifty-two week low of $4.30 and a fifty-two week high of $7.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $279.42 million, a P/E ratio of -6.33 and a beta of 0.90.

HC2 (NYSE:HCHC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.24). HC2 had a net margin of 0.32% and a negative return on equity of 51.25%. The business had revenue of $496.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.23 million. sell-side analysts predict that HC2 will post -2.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HCHC shares. ValuEngine raised HC2 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised HC2 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on HC2 from $11.50 to $13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 11th.

HC2 Holdings, Inc engages in the construction, marine services, energy, telecommunications, insurance, life sciences, and other businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company fabricates and erects structural steel for commercial and industrial construction projects, such as buildings and office complexes, hotels and casinos, convention centers, sports arenas and stadiums, shopping malls, hospitals, dams, bridges, mines, and power plants.

