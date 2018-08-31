HD Supply (HDS) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage currently has a $51.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 11.87% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “HD Supply Holdings, Inc. is engaged in industrial distribution primarily in North America. It operates in four segments: Facilities Maintenance, Waterworks, Power Solutions and White Cap. Facilities Maintenance distributes maintenance, repair and operations products, provides value-add services and fabricates custom products to multifamily, hospitality, healthcare and institutional facilities. Waterworks distributes complete lines of water and wastewater transmission products, serving contractors and municipalities. Power Solutions distributes electrical transmission and distribution products, power plant MRO supplies and smart-grid products, arranges materials management and procurement outsourcing for the power generation and distribution industries. White Cap distributes specialized hardware, tools, engineered materials and safety products to non-residential and residential contractors. HD Supply Holdings, Inc. is based in Atlanta, Georgia. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of HD Supply from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of HD Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of HD Supply from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, June 7th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of HD Supply in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $50.00 price objective on shares of HD Supply and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.70.

HDS traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.59. The stock had a trading volume of 1,687,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,745,118. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a PE ratio of 19.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.17. HD Supply has a 1-year low of $31.26 and a 1-year high of $46.29.

HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. HD Supply had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 35.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. equities analysts forecast that HD Supply will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other HD Supply news, Director Jana Partners Llc sold 636,023 shares of HD Supply stock in a transaction on Monday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.93, for a total value of $27,940,490.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Stegeman sold 18,826 shares of HD Supply stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total transaction of $804,058.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 85,194 shares in the company, valued at $3,638,635.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,238,705 shares of company stock worth $97,511,483. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in HD Supply by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,087,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $475,528,000 after buying an additional 1,055,957 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in HD Supply by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,839,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $336,232,000 after buying an additional 45,282 shares during the last quarter. OZ Management LP increased its stake in HD Supply by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. OZ Management LP now owns 5,063,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $192,121,000 after buying an additional 415,141 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in HD Supply by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,862,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $146,558,000 after buying an additional 21,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its stake in HD Supply by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,268,332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,061,000 after buying an additional 55,319 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.87% of the company’s stock.

HD Supply Holdings, Inc operates as an industrial distributor in North America. It operates through two segments, Facilities Maintenance, and Construction & Industrial. The Facilities Maintenance segment offers electrical and lighting items, plumbing, appliances, janitorial supplies, hardware, kitchen and bath cabinets, window coverings, textiles and guest amenities, healthcare maintenance, and water and wastewater treatment products, as well as heating, ventilating, and air conditioning products.

