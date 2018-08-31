Head-To-Head Comparison: Telekom Austria (TKAGY) versus Windstream (WIN)

Telekom Austria (NASDAQ: WIN) and Windstream (NASDAQ:WIN) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Telekom Austria and Windstream’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Telekom Austria 4.67% 10.04% 3.83% Windstream -36.51% -191.89% -2.72%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Telekom Austria and Windstream, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Telekom Austria 0 1 0 0 2.00 Windstream 5 2 2 0 1.67

Windstream has a consensus target price of $5.08, suggesting a potential upside of 8.21%. Given Windstream’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Windstream is more favorable than Telekom Austria.

Dividends

Telekom Austria pays an annual dividend of $0.45 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Windstream does not pay a dividend. Telekom Austria pays out 33.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

60.4% of Windstream shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Windstream shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Telekom Austria has a beta of 0.57, suggesting that its share price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Windstream has a beta of -0.21, suggesting that its share price is 121% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Telekom Austria and Windstream’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Telekom Austria $4.95 billion 1.18 $389.34 million $1.36 12.88 Windstream $5.85 billion 0.03 -$2.12 billion ($8.15) -0.58

Telekom Austria has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Windstream. Windstream is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Telekom Austria, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Telekom Austria beats Windstream on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Telekom Austria

Telekom Austria Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed-line and mobile communications services to individuals, commercial and non-commercial organizations, and other national and foreign carriers. Its fixed-line services include access, Internet, fixed-to-mobile calls, international traffic, voice value-added services, interconnection, call center services, data and ICT solutions, television services, and public payphone services; and mobile communications services comprise digital mobile communications services, including value-added services, text and multimedia messaging, m-commerce, and information services. The company also provides voice telephony, convergent products, Internet access, data and IT solutions, value added services, wholesale services, and IP television and payment solutions, as well as mobile telephone and satellite television services. In addition, it sells end-user terminal equipment; and sets up customer lines that include installation work. As of December 31, 2017, the company provided mobile communication services to approximately 20.7 million customers; and had approximately 6.0 million fixed-line revenue generating units. It has operations in Austria, Slovenia, Bulgaria, Belarus, Croatia, the Republic of Serbia, and the Republic of Macedonia. The company is headquartered in Vienna, Austria. Telekom Austria Aktiengesellschaft is a subsidiary of América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V.

About Windstream

Windstream Holdings, Inc. provides network communications and technology solutions in the United States. Its Consumer & Small Business segment offers services, including traditional local and long-distance voice services, and high-speed Internet services; and value-added services, such as security and online back-up. It also offers consumer video services; video entertainment service under the Kinetic brand; voice and Web conferencing products; and advanced hosted-voice, network management, and business continuity services, as well as owns and operates cable television franchises. This segment serves approximately 1.4 million residential and small business customers. The company's Enterprise segment offers integrated voice and data services, which deliver voice and broadband services over a single Internet connection, data transport services, and multi-site networking services; and other data services comprising cloud computing, and collocation and managed services as an alternative to traditional information technology infrastructure. Its Wholesale segment provides network bandwidth to other telecommunications carriers, network operators, and content providers; fiber-to-the-tower connections to support the wireless backhaul market; voice and data carrier services to other communications providers and large scale purchasers; and special access services and time division multiplexing private line transport. The company's Consumer CLEC segment offers traditional voice and long-distance services, nationwide Internet access services, and dial-up and high-speed, as well as online backup and various email services. Windstream Holdings, Inc. also leases and sells broadband modems, home networking gateways, and personal computers; and sells home phones. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Little Rock, Arkansas.

