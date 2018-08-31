Head to Head Review: Investar (ISTR) vs. Bank of Hawaii (BOH)

Investar (NYSE: BOH) and Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Investar and Bank of Hawaii’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Investar $57.16 million 4.62 $8.20 million $1.12 24.64 Bank of Hawaii $689.21 million 5.06 $184.67 million $4.41 18.83

Bank of Hawaii has higher revenue and earnings than Investar. Bank of Hawaii is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Investar, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Investar and Bank of Hawaii’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Investar 15.20% 7.90% 0.83% Bank of Hawaii 28.32% 16.26% 1.17%

Dividends

Investar pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. Bank of Hawaii pays an annual dividend of $2.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Investar pays out 14.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Bank of Hawaii pays out 54.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Investar has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years and Bank of Hawaii has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Investar and Bank of Hawaii, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Investar 0 0 3 0 3.00 Bank of Hawaii 1 4 1 0 2.00

Investar presently has a consensus price target of $29.33, suggesting a potential upside of 6.28%. Bank of Hawaii has a consensus price target of $90.50, suggesting a potential upside of 8.98%. Given Bank of Hawaii’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Bank of Hawaii is more favorable than Investar.

Risk & Volatility

Investar has a beta of 0.33, indicating that its stock price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bank of Hawaii has a beta of 0.71, indicating that its stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

58.2% of Investar shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.3% of Bank of Hawaii shares are held by institutional investors. 9.1% of Investar shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of Bank of Hawaii shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Bank of Hawaii beats Investar on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Investar Company Profile

Investar Holding Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Investar Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in South Louisiana. The company offers various deposit products and services, such as savings, checking, money market, NOW, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit; debit cards; and mobile banking services. It also provides commercial real estate loans; loans for the construction of commercial projects, and single family residential and multifamily properties; commercial and industrial loans, such as working capital lines of credit and equipment loans; consumer loans comprising secured and unsecured installment and term loans, second mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, and auto loans, as well as loans for personal, family, and household purposes; and one-to-four family residential real estate loans consisting of second and other second mortgage loans. In addition, the company offers cash management products, including remote deposit capture, electronic statements, positive pay, ACH origination and wire transfer, investment sweep accounts, and business Internet banking services. Further, it provides various other banking services, such as cashiers' checks, direct deposit of payroll and social security checks, night depository, bank-by-mail, automated teller machine, and merchant card services. The company operates through a network of 20 full service branches. Investar Holding Corporation was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

Bank of Hawaii Company Profile

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers financial products and services to consumers and small businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; loan and lease products, including residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; and retail insurance products. This segment provides its products and services through 69 branch locations and 387 ATMs in Hawaii and the Pacific Islands, as well as through a customer service center, and online and mobile banking. The Commercial Banking segment's product lines comprise corporate banking, commercial real estate loans, commercial lease financing, auto dealer financing, and deposit products. It offers commercial lending and deposit products to middle-market and large companies, and government entities; and commercial real estate mortgages to investors, developers, and builders. This segment also provides international banking and merchant services. The Investment Services and Private Banking segment offers private and international client banking, trust, investment management, and institutional investment advisory services for individuals and families, high-net-worth individuals, corporations, government entities, and foundations. This segment also provides brokerage offering equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products. The Treasury and Other segment offers corporate asset and liability management services, such as interest rate risk management and foreign exchange services. Bank of Hawaii Corporation was founded in 1897 and is headquartered in Honolulu, Hawaii.

