Head to Head Survey: Conifer (CNFR) and EMC Insurance Group (EMCI)

EMC Insurance Group (NASDAQ: CNFR) and Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

EMC Insurance Group has a beta of 0.81, indicating that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Conifer has a beta of 1.08, indicating that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

28.2% of EMC Insurance Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.2% of Conifer shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.9% of EMC Insurance Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 52.5% of Conifer shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for EMC Insurance Group and Conifer, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EMC Insurance Group 0 1 1 0 2.50 Conifer 0 1 2 0 2.67

EMC Insurance Group currently has a consensus price target of $30.50, indicating a potential upside of 19.19%. Conifer has a consensus price target of $6.25, indicating a potential upside of 4.17%. Given EMC Insurance Group’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe EMC Insurance Group is more favorable than Conifer.

Profitability

This table compares EMC Insurance Group and Conifer’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EMC Insurance Group 3.23% 3.30% 1.15% Conifer -20.48% -33.42% -7.42%

Dividends

EMC Insurance Group pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Conifer does not pay a dividend. EMC Insurance Group pays out 72.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. EMC Insurance Group has raised its dividend for 8 consecutive years.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares EMC Insurance Group and Conifer’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EMC Insurance Group $652.29 million 0.85 $39.23 million $1.22 20.98 Conifer $96.84 million 0.53 -$21.54 million ($2.90) -2.07

EMC Insurance Group has higher revenue and earnings than Conifer. Conifer is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than EMC Insurance Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

EMC Insurance Group beats Conifer on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About EMC Insurance Group

EMC Insurance Group Inc., an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Property and Casualty Insurance, and Reinsurance. The Property and Casualty Insurance segment underwrites commercial and personal lines of insurance products. Its commercial lines of insurance products comprise automobile, property, workers' compensation, and liability, as well as other products that provide protection with respect to burglary and theft loss, aircraft, marine, and other types of losses; and personal lines of insurance products include automobile, homeowners, and umbrella policies. The Reinsurance segment provides reinsurance for other insurers and reinsurers. EMC Insurance Group Inc. offers its products to small and medium-sized businesses, institutions, and individual consumers through independent insurance agents. The company was founded in 1974 and is based in Des Moines, Iowa. EMC Insurance Group Inc. is a subsidiary of Employers Mutual Casualty Company.

About Conifer

Conifer Holdings, Inc., an insurance holding company, offers insurance coverage in specialty commercial and personal product lines. The company underwrites various specialty insurance products, including property, general liability, commercial multi-peril, liquor liability, and automobile policies. It serves the commercial insurance needs of owner-operated businesses in the markets, such as hospitality, which includes restaurants, bars, taverns, and bowling centers, as well as small grocery and convenience stores; artisan contractors comprising plumbers, painters, carpenters, electricians, and other independent contractors; and security service providers, such as companies that provide security guard services, security alarm products and services, and private investigative services. The company also offers specialty homeowners insurance products, such as dwelling insurance tailored for owners of lower valued homes in Illinois, Indiana, Louisiana, and Texas; and wind-exposed catastrophe coverage comprising hurricane and wind coverage to under-served homeowners in Hawaii, Texas, and Florida. It markets and sells its insurance products through a network of approximately 6,700 independent agents in 50 states in the United States. Conifer Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Birmingham, Michigan.

