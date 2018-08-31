Head-To-Head Survey: International Game Technology (IGT) vs. Boyd Gaming (BYD)

International Game Technology (NYSE: BYD) and Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) are both mid-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares International Game Technology and Boyd Gaming’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets International Game Technology -13.37% 12.26% 2.14% Boyd Gaming 7.72% 12.73% 2.92%

Volatility & Risk

International Game Technology has a beta of 1.51, indicating that its stock price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Boyd Gaming has a beta of 1.69, indicating that its stock price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares International Game Technology and Boyd Gaming’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio International Game Technology $4.94 billion 0.87 -$1.07 billion $1.52 13.88 Boyd Gaming $2.38 billion 1.71 $189.19 million $1.03 35.16

Boyd Gaming has lower revenue, but higher earnings than International Game Technology. International Game Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Boyd Gaming, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

International Game Technology pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. Boyd Gaming pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. International Game Technology pays out 52.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Boyd Gaming pays out 23.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for International Game Technology and Boyd Gaming, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score International Game Technology 0 1 6 0 2.86 Boyd Gaming 0 3 8 0 2.73

International Game Technology presently has a consensus price target of $32.00, suggesting a potential upside of 51.73%. Boyd Gaming has a consensus price target of $40.55, suggesting a potential upside of 11.97%. Given International Game Technology’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe International Game Technology is more favorable than Boyd Gaming.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

47.1% of International Game Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.5% of Boyd Gaming shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of International Game Technology shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 28.9% of Boyd Gaming shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Boyd Gaming beats International Game Technology on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

International Game Technology Company Profile

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides technology products and services across lotteries, electronic gaming machines, sports betting, and interactive gaming markets worldwide. The company operates through: North America Gaming and Interactive, North America Lottery, International, and Italy segments. It designs, sells, and operates a suite of point-of-sale terminals that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services. The company also provides video lottery terminals (VLT), VLT central systems, and VLT games to government customers; and amusement with prize machines and games to licensed operators. In addition, it provides sports betting platform that offers betting on sports and motor sports events, as well as non-sporting events; interactive and social gaming, which enables game play through the Internet; gaming management systems for casino management, customer relationship management, patron management, and server-based gaming; and designs, develops, manufactures, and provides cabinets, games, systems, and software. Further, the company processes commercial transactions, such as prepaid cellular telephone recharges, bill payments, e-vouchers and retail-based programs, electronic tax payments, prepaid card recharges, and stamp duty and money transfers services. Additionally, it designs, manufactures, and distributes poker, table games, slot games, bingo, iLottery, virtual reality, mobile-to-retail products, player management systems, and market intelligence services. The company was formerly known as GTECH S.p.A. and changed its name to International Game Technology PLC in April 2015. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest and South. As of December 31, 2017, the company owned and operated 24 gaming entertainment properties offering a total of 1,358,856 square feet of casino space, 30,267 slot machines, 632 table games, and 9,372 hotel rooms located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, and Mississippi. It also owns and operates a travel agency in Hawaii. Boyd Gaming Corporation was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

