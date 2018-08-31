Health Insurance Innovations Inc (HIIQ) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $73.37 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Health Insurance Innovations Inc (NASDAQ:HIIQ) will post $73.37 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Health Insurance Innovations’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $72.04 million to $74.07 million. Health Insurance Innovations reported sales of $63.34 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Health Insurance Innovations will report full year sales of $299.45 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $298.11 million to $300.79 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $342.84 million per share, with estimates ranging from $327.30 million to $358.38 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Health Insurance Innovations.

Health Insurance Innovations (NASDAQ:HIIQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. Health Insurance Innovations had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 19.43%. The company had revenue of $71.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Health Insurance Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Health Insurance Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of Health Insurance Innovations from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Health Insurance Innovations in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Health Insurance Innovations in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.07.

Shares of HIIQ stock traded up $1.45 on Tuesday, hitting $53.50. The stock had a trading volume of 5,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 509,594. Health Insurance Innovations has a twelve month low of $12.65 and a twelve month high of $57.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $862.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.38 and a beta of 0.47.

In related news, insider Sheldon Wang sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total value of $370,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,432,908.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael W. Kosloske sold 1,300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $40,300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,342,524 shares of company stock valued at $41,925,031. Company insiders own 55.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Health Insurance Innovations by 115.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 14,398 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Health Insurance Innovations by 529.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 89,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,894,000 after purchasing an additional 75,260 shares during the period. Ashford Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Health Insurance Innovations by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 504,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,321,000 after purchasing an additional 63,943 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Health Insurance Innovations by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 28,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 3,823 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Health Insurance Innovations by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 18,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares during the period. 86.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Health Insurance Innovations Company Profile

Health Insurance Innovations, Inc operates as a cloud-based technology platform and distributor of individual and family health insurance plans, and supplemental products in the United States. It offers short-term medical plans that provides three months of health insurance coverage with various deductible and copay levels; health benefit insurance plans, which offer daily cash benefit for hospital treatment and doctor office visits, as well as accidental injury and death or dismemberment benefits; and supplemental insurance products, including pharmacy benefit cards, dental plans, vision plans, cancer/critical illness plans, deductible and gap protection plans, and life insurance policies.

