Healthcare Services Group (HCSG) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Healthcare Services Group, Inc. provides housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance and food services to the health care industry, including nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers and hospitals. Healthcare Services Group has the experience and expertise to meet these needs, making the preferred choice for hospital and senior living clients nationwide. Healthcare Services Group has delivered exceptional housekeeping/laundry and dining/nutrition services to an ever-changing healthcare industry. Healthcare Services provide professional management of ancillary services to a diverse mix of satisfied clients. Flexible and responsive, our people are trained to help you achieve success by delivering innovative solutions, exceptional performance and measurable results. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Healthcare Services Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Healthcare Services Group from a hold rating to a sell rating and decreased their target price for the company from $44.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. William Blair raised shares of Healthcare Services Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Healthcare Services Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $47.00.

NASDAQ:HCSG opened at $41.08 on Thursday. Healthcare Services Group has a 52 week low of $35.04 and a 52 week high of $56.20. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.52 and a beta of 0.82.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 17th. The business services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.03). Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 3.48%. The business had revenue of $503.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $508.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. Healthcare Services Group’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Healthcare Services Group will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.1938 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 23rd. This is a positive change from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Healthcare Services Group’s payout ratio is 64.71%.

In related news, Director Dino D. Ottaviano sold 1,150 shares of Healthcare Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.05, for a total transaction of $47,207.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,538.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Moss sold 3,001 shares of Healthcare Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.64, for a total transaction of $124,961.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,001 shares in the company, valued at $124,961.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,152 shares of company stock worth $297,041 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 61.7% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 3,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Signature Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $216,000. 97.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments to nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

