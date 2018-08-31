HeartBout (HB) One Day Volume Tops $132,409.00

HeartBout (CURRENCY:HB) traded down 39.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 31st. One HeartBout token can currently be bought for $0.0411 or 0.00000593 BTC on major exchanges including Livecoin and Mercatox. HeartBout has a total market capitalization of $2.18 million and $132,409.00 worth of HeartBout was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, HeartBout has traded down 10.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get HeartBout alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004748 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003155 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014470 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000357 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.44 or 0.00280513 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.67 or 0.00154043 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00035297 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00011030 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About HeartBout

HeartBout launched on March 23rd, 2018. HeartBout’s total supply is 63,695,267 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,195,267 tokens. The official website for HeartBout is heartbout.com. HeartBout’s official Twitter account is @HeartBout and its Facebook page is accessible here.

HeartBout Token Trading

HeartBout can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HeartBout directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HeartBout should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HeartBout using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HeartBout Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HeartBout and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.