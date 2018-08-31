Hecla Mining (HL) Receives $4.82 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.82.

Several analysts recently weighed in on HL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Hecla Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Hecla Mining in a report on Friday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $3.25 price objective on shares of Hecla Mining in a report on Monday, August 13th. HC Wainwright set a $8.00 price objective on Hecla Mining and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 17th.

Hecla Mining stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.82. The stock had a trading volume of 66,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,000,411. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.45, a P/E/G ratio of 65.31 and a beta of 0.15. Hecla Mining has a 12 month low of $2.62 and a 12 month high of $5.54.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $147.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.33 million. Hecla Mining had a positive return on equity of 2.91% and a negative net margin of 1.02%. Hecla Mining’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Hecla Mining will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 24th will be paid a $0.0025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. Hecla Mining’s payout ratio is currently 10.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HL. Suntrust Banks Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 12.8% during the first quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 540,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,984,000 after buying an additional 61,419 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Hecla Mining during the first quarter worth approximately $296,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 4.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 694,637 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,549,000 after buying an additional 29,600 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 2.4% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 41,746,917 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $153,211,000 after buying an additional 960,494 shares during the period. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hecla Mining during the first quarter worth approximately $1,728,000. Institutional investors own 51.95% of the company’s stock.

Hecla Mining Company Profile

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal deposits worldwide. The company offers zinc, lead, and bulk flotation concentrates to custom smelters and brokers; and unrefined gold and silver bullion bars to precious metals traders.

