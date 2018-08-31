Heineken (HEINY) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Heineken N.V. is engaged in producing and distributing beverages. It offers beer, cider, soft drinks, and other beverages. The Company’s principal global brand is Heineken. Heineken N.V. is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands. “

HEINY has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank downgraded Heineken from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Heineken from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st.

OTCMKTS HEINY opened at $50.03 on Tuesday. Heineken has a one year low of $47.97 and a one year high of $56.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.43, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.87.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 9th were paid a $0.274 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 8th. Heineken’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.22%.

Heineken Company Profile

Heineken N.V. engages in brewing and selling beer and cider. The company operates through Africa, Middle East & Eastern Europe; Americas; Asia Pacific; and Europe segments. It offers beer, cider, soft drinks, and other beverages. The company offers its beers under the Heineken, Amstel, Desperados, Sol, Tiger, Tecate, Red Stripe, Kru?ovice, Birra Morett, Affligem, and Lagunitas brands, as well as under various other regional and local brands; and cider under the Strongbow Apple Ciders, Orchard Thieves, Stassen, Bulmers, Old Mout, and Blind Pig brands.

