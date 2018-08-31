Helleniccoin Hits One Day Trading Volume of $539.00 (HNC)

Helleniccoin (CURRENCY:HNC) traded up 15% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 31st. Helleniccoin has a total market cap of $150,591.00 and approximately $539.00 worth of Helleniccoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Helleniccoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0022 or 0.00000032 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Helleniccoin has traded up 25.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Helleniccoin Profile

Helleniccoin (CRYPTO:HNC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 9th, 2015. Helleniccoin’s total supply is 67,588,884 coins. Helleniccoin’s official website is www.helleniccoin.gr. Helleniccoin’s official Twitter account is @helleniccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Helleniccoin Coin Trading

Helleniccoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helleniccoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Helleniccoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Helleniccoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

