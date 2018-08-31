Henry Schein (HSIC) Receiving Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Report Finds

Media headlines about Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm scores the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Henry Schein earned a daily sentiment score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the company an impact score of 45.7157216614081 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the media stories that may have effected Accern Sentiment Analysis’s rankings:

Get Henry Schein alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HSIC shares. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $83.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Henry Schein from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 14th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Leerink Swann set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Henry Schein and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.11.

NASDAQ:HSIC opened at $77.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.43 billion, a PE ratio of 21.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Henry Schein has a 1-year low of $62.56 and a 1-year high of $89.34.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 20.40%. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. analysts forecast that Henry Schein will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Mark E. Mlotek sold 10,359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.73, for a total value of $753,410.07. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,782,471.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Paul Brons sold 4,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.93, for a total transaction of $351,668.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,889 shares in the company, valued at $1,523,434.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, animal health clinics, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

See Also: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.