Hercules Capital Inc (HTGC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Hercules Capital Inc (NYSE:HTGC) will post $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Hercules Capital’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.29 and the highest is $0.31. Hercules Capital posted earnings of $0.29 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Hercules Capital will report full-year earnings of $1.22 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.19 to $1.25. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.28 to $1.40. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Hercules Capital.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $49.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.79 million. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 56.32% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HTGC shares. Compass Point set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Hercules Capital and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hercules Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hercules Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Hercules Capital from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Hercules Capital from $13.75 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hercules Capital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.44.

Shares of NYSE HTGC traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.50. 9,262 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 451,860. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.66, a P/E/G ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 0.81. Hercules Capital has a 1-year low of $11.55 and a 1-year high of $13.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 3.57.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 10th. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.90%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Hercules Capital by 40.5% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,115,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,601,000 after acquiring an additional 610,026 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Hercules Capital by 3.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,897,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,956,000 after acquiring an additional 56,697 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Hercules Capital in the second quarter valued at about $14,788,000. Northpointe Capital LLC purchased a new position in Hercules Capital in the second quarter valued at about $14,128,000. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Hercules Capital by 2.4% in the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 825,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,445,000 after acquiring an additional 19,024 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.67% of the company’s stock.

Hercules Capital

Hercules Capital, Inc, formerly known as Hercules Technology Growth Capital, Inc, is a business development company specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

