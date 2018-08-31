Hero (HERO) Trading Up 6.1% Over Last Week

Hero (CURRENCY:HERO) traded down 12.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. Over the last seven days, Hero has traded 6.1% higher against the dollar. One Hero token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0675 or 0.00000960 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC and Qryptos. Hero has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $291.00 worth of Hero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Hero alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00004777 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003146 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014231 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000360 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.23 or 0.00288389 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.92 or 0.00155720 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00035341 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00010935 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000634 BTC.

About Hero

Hero’s genesis date was March 8th, 2018. Hero’s total supply is 14,765,425 tokens. Hero’s official website is herotoken.io. Hero’s official Twitter account is @herotokenio. Hero’s official message board is medium.com/@HeroToken. The Reddit community for Hero is /r/HeroToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Hero

Hero can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Qryptos and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hero using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.