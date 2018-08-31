Hershey Co (HSY) Shares Bought by Philadelphia Trust Co.

Philadelphia Trust Co. boosted its position in Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) by 88.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 134,920 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,195 shares during the period. Hershey comprises 1.1% of Philadelphia Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Philadelphia Trust Co. owned approximately 0.06% of Hershey worth $12,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Hershey by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 68,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,724,000 after purchasing an additional 4,324 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Hershey by 358.7% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 109,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after buying an additional 85,636 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Hershey by 318.1% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 27,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,520,000 after buying an additional 20,600 shares during the last quarter. Elgethun Capital Management grew its holdings in Hershey by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 17,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Hershey during the 2nd quarter valued at $274,000. 52.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Kevin R. Walling sold 30,835 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Friday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.18, for a total value of $3,119,885.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 57,611 shares in the company, valued at $5,829,080.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michele Buck sold 1,500 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Monday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.90, for a total value of $152,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 173,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,719,798.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,835 shares of company stock worth $3,411,125 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HSY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Hershey from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Hershey from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Hershey from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies increased their target price on Hershey from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hershey has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.35.

HSY stock opened at $100.41 on Friday. Hershey Co has a 52-week low of $89.10 and a 52-week high of $115.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $20.67 billion, a PE ratio of 21.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.32.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. Hershey had a return on equity of 108.82% and a net margin of 13.40%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that Hershey Co will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.722 per share. This is a boost from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 23rd. This represents a $2.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.71%.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

