Hershey (HSY) Given a $100.00 Price Target by Piper Jaffray Companies Analysts

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) has been given a $100.00 target price by investment analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 0.08% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hershey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Hershey from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Hershey from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Hershey from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Consumer Edge cut shares of Hershey from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.35.

Get Hershey alerts:

NYSE:HSY opened at $99.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.32. Hershey has a one year low of $89.10 and a one year high of $115.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 108.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. analysts forecast that Hershey will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Kevin R. Walling sold 30,835 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.18, for a total value of $3,119,885.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 57,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,829,080.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michele Buck sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.26, for a total transaction of $138,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 175,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,181,850.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,835 shares of company stock valued at $3,411,125. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HSY. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hershey by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its holdings in shares of Hershey by 64.8% in the 1st quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 12,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 4,923 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hershey by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 15,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hershey by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 53,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,314,000 after purchasing an additional 12,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hershey by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 441,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,650,000 after purchasing an additional 4,257 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.68% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

Featured Story: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.