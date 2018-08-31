Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (HPE) Position Increased by Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC

Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 326,774 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,458 shares during the period. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $4,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HPE. Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC acquired a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the first quarter valued at $121,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1,771.8% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 120,565 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 114,124 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 16,531.4% in the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 8,482 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 8,431 shares in the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the first quarter worth $148,000. Finally, Farmers Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the second quarter worth $150,000. 80.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer set a $20.00 target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Hewlett Packard Enterprise presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.30.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $16.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.34 billion, a PE ratio of 17.49, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co has a one year low of $12.81 and a one year high of $19.48.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 28th. The technology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.67 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.1125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 11th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.88%.

In other news, SVP Jeff T. Ricci sold 114,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.43, for a total transaction of $1,772,829.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 72,595 shares in the company, valued at $1,120,140.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Antonio F. Neri sold 36,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $603,174.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 170,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,816,896.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,822,833 shares of company stock valued at $59,504,948 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company operates as a technology company. The company operates through four segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides industry standard servers, as well as mission-critical servers to address the full array of its customers' computing needs; converged storage solutions, including all-flash arrays and hybrid storage solutions; and traditional storage solutions comprising tape, storage networking, and legacy external disk products.

