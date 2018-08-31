Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co to Post FY2018 Earnings of $1.53 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (HPE)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their FY2018 EPS estimates for Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 28th. Oppenheimer analyst G. Iwanyc now expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of $1.53 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.45. Oppenheimer currently has a “Buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.45 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $1.59 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.72 EPS.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 28th. The technology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.67 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 8.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS.

HPE has been the topic of several other reports. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Nomura assumed coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Pivotal Research cut their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 14th. Finally, OTR Global raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.30.

HPE opened at $16.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.75. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12 month low of $12.81 and a 12 month high of $19.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 1st quarter worth about $121,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 2nd quarter worth about $525,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 1st quarter worth about $148,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 16,531.4% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 8,482 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 8,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 2nd quarter worth about $150,000. Institutional investors own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, insider Antonio F. Neri sold 80,550 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction on Monday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total value of $1,249,330.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 352,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,464,498.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Henry Gomez sold 68,313 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction on Monday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.47, for a total transaction of $1,056,802.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,822,833 shares of company stock worth $59,504,948 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 12th will be paid a $0.1125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 11th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is currently 46.88%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company operates as a technology company. The company operates through four segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides industry standard servers, as well as mission-critical servers to address the full array of its customers' computing needs; converged storage solutions, including all-flash arrays and hybrid storage solutions; and traditional storage solutions comprising tape, storage networking, and legacy external disk products.

