Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) Price Target Lowered to $18.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) had its price target lowered by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report released on Wednesday. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the technology company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 7.21% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on HPE. OTR Global raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.30.

Shares of HPE stock opened at $16.79 on Wednesday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a twelve month low of $12.81 and a twelve month high of $19.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.87, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 28th. The technology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.07. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The company had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, insider Antonio F. Neri sold 36,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $603,174.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 170,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,816,896.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Keerti Melkote sold 87,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.96, for a total value of $1,390,323.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,632,436.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,822,833 shares of company stock valued at $59,504,948. Corporate insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC purchased a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 1st quarter worth approximately $121,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1,771.8% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 120,565 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 114,124 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 16,531.4% in the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 8,482 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 8,431 shares during the period. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 1st quarter worth approximately $148,000. Finally, Farmers Trust Co. purchased a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $150,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company operates as a technology company. The company operates through four segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides industry standard servers, as well as mission-critical servers to address the full array of its customers' computing needs; converged storage solutions, including all-flash arrays and hybrid storage solutions; and traditional storage solutions comprising tape, storage networking, and legacy external disk products.

