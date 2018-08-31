Highstreet Asset Management Inc. Buys 159,889 Shares of Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS)

Highstreet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) by 9.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,835,904 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 159,889 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia makes up approximately 6.2% of Highstreet Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Highstreet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $103,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 20,945,499 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,199,742,000 after purchasing an additional 5,709,563 shares during the period. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp increased its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 6,920,196 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $391,607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159,645 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 369,408 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,138,000 after purchasing an additional 31,590 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc increased its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 265,966 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,051,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 221,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,512,000 after purchasing an additional 40,100 shares during the period. 46.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BNS shares. Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research report on Friday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America cut shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.33.

Shares of BNS stock opened at $57.90 on Friday. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12 month low of $55.85 and a 12 month high of $66.78. The firm has a market cap of $73.26 billion, a PE ratio of 11.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 28th. The bank reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.39. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 21.55% and a return on equity of 14.91%. The firm had revenue of $7.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.6539 per share. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 1st. This is a boost from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is 47.71%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various financial services in North America, Latin America, the Caribbean and Central America, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers financial advice and solutions, and day-to-day banking products, including debit and credit cards, chequing and saving accounts, investments, mortgages, loans, and related creditor insurance to individuals and small businesses; and commercial banking solutions comprising lending, deposit, cash management, and trade finance solutions to medium and large businesses, including automotive dealers and their customers.

