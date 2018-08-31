HMS Holdings Corp (HMSY) Shares Sold by Stephens Investment Management Group LLC

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lessened its position in HMS Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:HMSY) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,564,639 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 35,229 shares during the quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC owned approximately 1.87% of HMS worth $34,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of HMS by 135.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 503,899 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,895,000 after buying an additional 290,017 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in shares of HMS in the 2nd quarter valued at $176,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of HMS by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 179,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,898,000 after buying an additional 4,722 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HMS by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,583,749 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $250,443,000 after buying an additional 759,265 shares during the period. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its holdings in shares of HMS by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,060,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,915,000 after buying an additional 269,878 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman William C. Lucia sold 69,818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.05, for a total transaction of $1,679,122.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 181,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,362,670. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HMSY shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on HMS from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 13th. BidaskClub upgraded HMS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Leerink Swann boosted their price objective on HMS from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HMS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on HMS from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.44.

HMSY opened at $31.91 on Friday. HMS Holdings Corp has a 12 month low of $11.01 and a 12 month high of $32.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.06. HMS had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 6.25%. The firm had revenue of $146.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. HMS’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that HMS Holdings Corp will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HMS Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides cost containment solutions in the United States healthcare marketplace. It provides coordination of benefits services to government and commercial healthcare payers and sponsors to coordinate benefits for claims; and payment integrity services that ensure healthcare claims billed are accurate and appropriate, as well as offers care management and consumer engagement solutions.

