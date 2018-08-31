HoboNickels Hits One Day Trading Volume of $118.00 (HBN)

HoboNickels (CURRENCY:HBN) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 31st. HoboNickels has a market cap of $248,927.00 and $118.00 worth of HoboNickels was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HoboNickels coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0039 or 0.00000056 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, HoboNickels has traded down 3.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Nectar (NEC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004814 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00020824 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.44 or 0.00251634 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000016 BTC.

HempCoin (THC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000459 BTC.

GoNetwork (GOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001794 BTC.

VeriCoin (VRC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002607 BTC.

Gambit (GAM) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00066848 BTC.

Auroracoin (AUR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004572 BTC.

HoboNickels Coin Profile

HBN is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on July 24th, 2013. HoboNickels’ total supply is 64,151,405 coins. HoboNickels’ official Twitter account is @hobonickels_hbn and its Facebook page is accessible here. HoboNickels’ official website is hobonickels.info.

Buying and Selling HoboNickels

HoboNickels can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HoboNickels directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HoboNickels should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HoboNickels using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

