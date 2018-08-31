Holly Energy Partners (HEP) versus Delek Logistics Partners (DKL) Head-To-Head Survey

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE: DKL) and Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

Holly Energy Partners has a beta of 0.94, suggesting that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Delek Logistics Partners has a beta of 1.17, suggesting that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Holly Energy Partners pays an annual dividend of $2.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.0%. Delek Logistics Partners pays an annual dividend of $3.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.9%. Holly Energy Partners pays out 150.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Delek Logistics Partners pays out 147.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Holly Energy Partners has raised its dividend for 14 consecutive years and Delek Logistics Partners has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years. Delek Logistics Partners is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares Holly Energy Partners and Delek Logistics Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Holly Energy Partners 44.01% 34.10% 8.62% Delek Logistics Partners 13.22% -103.52% 14.92%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Holly Energy Partners and Delek Logistics Partners’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Holly Energy Partners $454.36 million 6.78 $195.04 million $1.76 16.60 Delek Logistics Partners $538.08 million 1.44 $69.40 million $2.09 14.93

Holly Energy Partners has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Delek Logistics Partners. Delek Logistics Partners is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Holly Energy Partners, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Holly Energy Partners and Delek Logistics Partners, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Holly Energy Partners 3 5 0 0 1.63 Delek Logistics Partners 1 1 0 0 1.50

Holly Energy Partners presently has a consensus target price of $30.38, suggesting a potential upside of 3.99%. Delek Logistics Partners has a consensus target price of $32.00, suggesting a potential upside of 2.56%. Given Holly Energy Partners’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Holly Energy Partners is more favorable than Delek Logistics Partners.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

31.3% of Holly Energy Partners shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.6% of Delek Logistics Partners shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of Holly Energy Partners shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Holly Energy Partners beats Delek Logistics Partners on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Holly Energy Partners Company Profile

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. owns and operates petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities, and refinery processing units that support the refining and marketing operations of HollyFrontier Corporation in West Texas, New Mexico, Utah, Nevada, Oklahoma, Wyoming, Kansas, Arizona, Idaho, and Washington. It operates through Pipelines and Terminals, and Refinery Processing Units segments. The company operates refined product pipelines that transport conventional gasolines, reformulated gasolines, and low-octane gasolines for oxygenate blending, as well as distillates, such as high- and low-sulfur diesel and jet fuels, and liquefied petroleum gases; intermediate product pipelines that transport intermediate feedstocks and crude oils, and gases; and oil trunk, gathering, and connection pipelines that delivers crude oil. It operates 26 main pipelines; crude gathering networks; 10 refined product terminals; 1 crude terminal; 31,800 track feet of rail storage; 7 locations with truck and/or rail racks; and tankages at 6 refining facility locations, as well as 5 refinery processing units. HEP Logistics Holdings, L.P. serves as the general partner of the company. Holly Energy Partners, L.P. was founded in 2004 and is based in Dallas, Texas. Holly Energy Partners, L.P. operates as a subsidiary of HollyFrontier Corporation.

Delek Logistics Partners Company Profile

Delek Logistics Partners, LP owns and operates logistics and marketing assets for crude oil, and intermediate and refined products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Pipelines and Transportation, and Wholesale Marketing and Terminalling. The Pipelines and Transportation segment consists of assets, including pipelines and trucks, and ancillary assets that provide crude oil gathering and crude oil, intermediate and finished products transportation, and storage services primarily in support of the Tyler and El Dorado refineries, as well as offers crude oil and other products transportation services to third parties. This segment operates approximately 400 miles of crude oil transportation pipelines; 406 miles of refined product pipelines; and approximately 600 miles of crude oil gathering and trunk lines with an aggregate of approximately 7.3 million barrels of active shell capacity. The Wholesale Marketing and Terminalling segment provides wholesale marketing, transporting, storing, and terminalling services related to refined products to independent third parties. Delek Logistics GP, LLC serves as the general partner of the company. Delek Logistics Partners, LP was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Brentwood, Tennessee. Delek Logistics Partners, LP operates as a subsidiary of Delek US Holdings, Inc.

