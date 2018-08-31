Hooker Furniture (HOFT) Posts Earnings Results

Hooker Furniture (NASDAQ:HOFT) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hooker Furniture had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 14.63%.

NASDAQ:HOFT opened at $42.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $559.95 million, a P/E ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 0.35. Hooker Furniture has a twelve month low of $35.90 and a twelve month high of $52.75.

In related news, insider Michael W. Delgatti sold 1,064 shares of Hooker Furniture stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.04, for a total transaction of $52,178.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,992.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Anne Jacobsen sold 1,000 shares of Hooker Furniture stock in a transaction on Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.75, for a total transaction of $47,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $253,886.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,735 shares of company stock worth $604,697 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Hooker Furniture from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hooker Furniture from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 6th.

Hooker Furniture Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, imports, and markets residential household furniture products in the United States. It operates through Hooker Branded, Home Meridian, and All Other segments. The Hooker Branded segment offers a range of design categories, including home entertainment, home office, accent, dining, and bedroom furniture under the Hooker Furniture brand name; and imported upholstered furniture.

