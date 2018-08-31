Horizon Global Corp (HZN) Shares Bought by Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its stake in Horizon Global Corp (NYSE:HZN) by 64.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,851 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,487 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned about 0.33% of Horizon Global worth $494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Horizon Global in the 4th quarter worth $135,000. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC acquired a new stake in Horizon Global in the 1st quarter worth $297,000. Wilen Investment Management CORP. grew its position in Horizon Global by 202.1% in the 1st quarter. Wilen Investment Management CORP. now owns 37,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 25,061 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its position in Horizon Global by 168.1% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 46,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 29,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in Horizon Global by 119.1% in the 1st quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 49,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 27,064 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Horizon Global stock opened at $7.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.60. Horizon Global Corp has a twelve month low of $5.13 and a twelve month high of $18.24. The stock has a market cap of $191.98 million, a PE ratio of 24.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 35.29 and a beta of 0.84.

Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.15. Horizon Global had a negative net margin of 15.61% and a positive return on equity of 8.57%. The business had revenue of $233.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.85 million. research analysts forecast that Horizon Global Corp will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on HZN. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Horizon Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Horizon Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Horizon Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Horizon Global from $12.50 to $10.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 25th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Horizon Global from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.58.

Horizon Global Profile

Horizon Global Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes a range of towing, trailering, cargo management, and other related accessory products to the automotive aftermarket, retail, and original equipment channels worldwide. It operates through three segments: Horizon Americas, Horizon Asia-Pacific, and Horizon Europe-Africa.

