Hormel Foods Corp (HRL) Chairman James P. Snee Sells 21,923 Shares of Stock

Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) Chairman James P. Snee sold 21,923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total value of $829,785.55. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 49,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,866,989.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of HRL traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.80. The stock had a trading volume of 73,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,739,072. The firm has a market cap of $20.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.79, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Hormel Foods Corp has a fifty-two week low of $29.75 and a fifty-two week high of $39.15.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.39. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 10.18%. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. sell-side analysts predict that Hormel Foods Corp will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HRL. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Hormel Foods in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. Buckingham Research lowered their price objective on Hormel Foods from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 25th. Barclays lowered Hormel Foods from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 24th. Finally, Stephens lowered Hormel Foods from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.30.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,547,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,587,000 after acquiring an additional 358,834 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 45,760.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,191,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,375,000 after purchasing an additional 6,177,700 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,202,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,236,000 after purchasing an additional 518,445 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,817,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,031,000 after purchasing an additional 773,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,720,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,384,000 after purchasing an additional 26,954 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.01% of the company’s stock.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, Specialty Foods, and International & Other. It offers various perishable meat products, including fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamole, and bacon; and shelf-stable products, such as canned luncheon meats, peanut butter, chilies, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, meat spreads, flour and corn tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, and other products.

