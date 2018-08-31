Hormel Foods (HRL) Rating Reiterated by Jefferies Financial Group

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. They currently have a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.14% from the stock’s current price.

The analysts wrote, “3Q RF segment results & outlook validate our materially less pessimistic view on commodity pork processor margins. However, these positives were offset by continuing weak results in JOTS and weaker than expected international results, which we view as transitory headwinds. LT we continue to see HRL as a core holding owing to 1) strong mgmt.; 2) potential turn in turkey cycle; and 3) M&A optionality.””

HRL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hormel Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Buckingham Research dropped their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 25th. Barclays lowered shares of Hormel Foods from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 24th. Stephens lowered shares of Hormel Foods from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of Hormel Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hormel Foods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.30.

Shares of NYSE:HRL opened at $38.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Hormel Foods has a fifty-two week low of $29.75 and a fifty-two week high of $39.15. The firm has a market cap of $20.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.33.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 17.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. Hormel Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert Nakasone sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 116,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,386,487.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman James P. Snee sold 21,923 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total transaction of $829,785.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 49,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,866,989.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,923 shares of company stock valued at $1,427,786 in the last quarter. 3.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HRL. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 14.6% in the first quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 78,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,683,000 after acquiring an additional 9,955 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 0.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 651,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,345,000 after acquiring an additional 3,651 shares during the period. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH raised its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 104.0% in the first quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 26,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,000 after acquiring an additional 13,425 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 49.5% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 14,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 4,650 shares during the period. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 40.2% in the first quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 176,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,072,000 after acquiring an additional 50,777 shares during the period. 42.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, Specialty Foods, and International & Other. It offers various perishable meat products, including fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamole, and bacon; and shelf-stable products, such as canned luncheon meats, peanut butter, chilies, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, meat spreads, flour and corn tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, and other products.

