Hortonworks Inc (HDP) Insider Sells $58,647.72 in Stock

Hortonworks Inc (NASDAQ:HDP) insider Scott Reasoner sold 2,724 shares of Hortonworks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.53, for a total value of $58,647.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 199,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,297,624.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Scott Reasoner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 30th, Scott Reasoner sold 8,446 shares of Hortonworks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.25, for a total value of $187,923.50.

On Tuesday, August 21st, Scott Reasoner sold 5,495 shares of Hortonworks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.15, for a total value of $116,219.25.

On Thursday, August 23rd, Scott Reasoner sold 8,219 shares of Hortonworks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total value of $173,914.04.

On Thursday, August 9th, Scott Reasoner sold 6,009 shares of Hortonworks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $120,180.00.

On Friday, June 29th, Scott Reasoner sold 5,224 shares of Hortonworks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.09, for a total value of $94,502.16.

On Tuesday, June 5th, Scott Reasoner sold 2,851 shares of Hortonworks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.41, for a total value of $49,635.91.

Shares of HDP traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.51. The stock had a trading volume of 26,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,398,070. Hortonworks Inc has a 52 week low of $15.50 and a 52 week high of $23.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of -7.34 and a beta of 1.36.

Hortonworks (NASDAQ:HDP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The software maker reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $86.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.34 million. research analysts expect that Hortonworks Inc will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HDP. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Hortonworks in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded Hortonworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Hortonworks from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Hortonworks in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on Hortonworks from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hortonworks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.64.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HDP. Global X Management Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hortonworks in the 2nd quarter worth $156,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Hortonworks in the 2nd quarter worth $192,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Hortonworks in the 2nd quarter worth $202,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hortonworks in the 2nd quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hortonworks in the 1st quarter worth $211,000. 81.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hortonworks Company Profile

Hortonworks, Inc provides data management platforms, services, and solutions in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. It offers Hortonworks Data Platform (HDP), an enterprise-scale data management platform which provides a platform for multi-workload data processing; Hortonworks DataFlow, a data-in-motion platform to automate and secure Internet of anything data flows, as well as to collect, conduct, and curate real-time business insights and actions derived from data in motion, including sensors, machines, geolocation devices, clicks, server logs, and social feeds; and Hortonworks DataPlane Service simplifies managing, securing, governing, provisioning, and consuming distributed data systems.

