HSS Hire Group (HSS) Receives “Sell” Rating from Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reiterated their sell rating on shares of HSS Hire Group (LON:HSS) in a report published on Thursday.

HSS has been the subject of several other research reports. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a reduce rating on shares of HSS Hire Group in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. Numis Securities raised shares of HSS Hire Group to an add rating and upped their price objective for the stock from GBX 30 ($0.39) to GBX 33 ($0.43) in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 30.75 ($0.40).

HSS stock opened at GBX 35.09 ($0.45) on Thursday. HSS Hire Group has a 52 week low of GBX 20 ($0.26) and a 52 week high of GBX 72.50 ($0.94).

HSS Hire Group Company Profile

HSS Hire Group plc offers tool and equipment hire, and related services in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through HSS Core and HSS Specialist segments. The company provides tools, equipment, and hire-related services to businesses, and trade and DIY customers; supplies, fits, manages, and services diesel generators for power generation needs; provides cleaning equipment solutions for contract cleaners; and supplies specialist support for powered access equipment, including scissor lifts, telehandlers, and propelled booms.

