Huazhu Group (HTHT) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Huazhu Group Limited is a hotel operator and franchisor primarily in China. It primary focus on economy and midscale hotel segments,China Lodging Group’s brands include Hi Inn, HanTing Hotel, Elan Hotel, HanTing PremiumHotel, JI Hotel, Starway Hotel, Joya Hotel, VUE Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, Orange Hotel Select, Orange Hotel and Manxin Hotel. The Company’s busines includes leased and owned, manachised and franchised models. Lease and ownership model, the Company directly operateshotels typically located on leased or owned properties. Manachise model, the Company manages manachised hotels through the on-site hotel managers. Franchise model, the Company provides training, reservation and support services to the franchised hotels and collects fees from franchisees but does not appoint on-site hotel managers. Huazhu Group Limited, formerly known as China Lodging Group Ltd., is based in Shanghai, China. “

Get Huazhu Group alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on HTHT. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Huazhu Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Huazhu Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Huazhu Group from $42.00 to $47.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Huazhu Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Huazhu Group from $45.50 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.85.

NASDAQ:HTHT opened at $33.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.91 and a beta of 1.62. Huazhu Group has a one year low of $25.67 and a one year high of $49.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huazhu Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $155,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Huazhu Group by 135.0% in the 1st quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Huazhu Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Huazhu Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Huazhu Group by 93.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.56% of the company’s stock.

Huazhu Group Company Profile

Huazhu Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under the Hi Inn, HanTing Hotel, Elan Hotel, Orange Hotel, HanTing Premium, Starway Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel Select, Manxin Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, Joya Hotel, Grand Mercure, Novotel, Mercure, Ibis Styles, and Ibis brand names for business and leisure travelers.

Further Reading: What does earnings per share mean?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Huazhu Group (HTHT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Huazhu Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huazhu Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.