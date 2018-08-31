Hunting plc (HTG) to Issue Dividend of $0.04

Hunting plc (LON:HTG) declared a dividend on Thursday, August 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share on Wednesday, October 24th. This represents a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 4th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON:HTG opened at GBX 861.50 ($11.11) on Friday. Hunting has a 12-month low of GBX 376.50 ($4.86) and a 12-month high of GBX 735.50 ($9.49).

HTG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Numis Securities lowered Hunting to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from GBX 848 ($10.94) to GBX 921 ($11.88) in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Hunting from GBX 850 ($10.96) to GBX 950 ($12.25) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. Barclays raised their target price on Hunting from GBX 900 ($11.61) to GBX 940 ($12.13) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 20th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered Hunting to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from GBX 740 ($9.55) to GBX 860 ($11.09) in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Hunting to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from GBX 920 ($11.87) to GBX 980 ($12.64) in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 817.03 ($10.54).

In other Hunting news, insider John (Jay) F. Glick acquired 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 789 ($10.18) per share, with a total value of £74,955 ($96,691.18). Also, insider Carol Chesney acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 823 ($10.62) per share, with a total value of £16,460 ($21,233.23).

About Hunting

Hunting PLC manufactures, supplies, and distributes products that enable the extraction of oil and gas to upstream oil and gas companies. The company offers perforating guns and accessories; and premium connections, OCTG equipment, drilling tools, subsea equipment, intervention tools, and electronics.

