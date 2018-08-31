I.D. Systems, Inc. (IDSY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of I.D. Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDSY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.32.

Several research firms have issued reports on IDSY. National Securities began coverage on I.D. Systems in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.60 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered I.D. Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded I.D. Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 7th.

Get I.D. Systems alerts:

In other I.D. Systems news, insider Michael L. Ehrman sold 62,662 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.20, for a total transaction of $388,504.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 280,255 shares in the company, valued at $1,737,581. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Cannell Capital Llc acquired 7,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.01 per share, with a total value of $47,617.23. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 164,400 shares of company stock valued at $984,888 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDSY. Cannell Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of I.D. Systems by 22.2% in the second quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 2,081,575 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,885,000 after buying an additional 377,830 shares in the last quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of I.D. Systems by 22.4% in the first quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 643,255 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,001,000 after buying an additional 117,578 shares in the last quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners increased its stake in shares of I.D. Systems by 13.2% in the second quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners now owns 438,610 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,715,000 after buying an additional 51,200 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of I.D. Systems by 6.7% in the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 366,546 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after buying an additional 23,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairpointe Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of I.D. Systems by 68.8% in the second quarter. Fairpointe Capital LLC now owns 124,488 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 50,748 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IDSY traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.44. The stock had a trading volume of 5,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,285. I.D. Systems has a twelve month low of $5.37 and a twelve month high of $8.05.

I.D. Systems (NASDAQ:IDSY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $14.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.50 million. I.D. Systems had a negative return on equity of 9.52% and a negative net margin of 7.07%. equities analysts anticipate that I.D. Systems will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

About I.D. Systems

I.D. Systems, Inc develops, markets, and sells wireless machine-to-machine solutions primarily in North America. The company provides integrated wireless solutions that utilize radio frequency identification, Wi-Fi, satellite or cellular communications, sensor technologies, and software to control, monitor, track, and analyze industrial and rental vehicles, as well as transportation assets.

Featured Story: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Receive News & Ratings for I.D. Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for I.D. Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.