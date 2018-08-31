IAMGOLD Corp (IAG) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Analysts forecast that IAMGOLD Corp (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) will announce earnings of $0.01 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for IAMGOLD’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.02 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.01. IAMGOLD posted earnings of $0.07 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 85.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that IAMGOLD will report full-year earnings of $0.17 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.33. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow IAMGOLD.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The mining company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $277.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.13 million. IAMGOLD had a return on equity of 2.56% and a net margin of 2.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share.

IAG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised IAMGOLD from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, May 25th. ValuEngine downgraded IAMGOLD from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 17th. Desjardins downgraded IAMGOLD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 7th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on IAMGOLD from $7.25 to $7.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.35.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in IAMGOLD by 4.7% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 64,001,511 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $371,849,000 after acquiring an additional 2,862,271 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in IAMGOLD by 5.4% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 11,027,426 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $64,214,000 after acquiring an additional 565,927 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in IAMGOLD by 1.1% in the second quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,339,177 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $48,451,000 after acquiring an additional 94,600 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in IAMGOLD by 69.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,959,287 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $46,243,000 after acquiring an additional 3,269,020 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in IAMGOLD by 33.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,142,049 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $37,067,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797,522 shares during the period. 52.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:IAG traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.12. 107,494 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,549,643. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.50, a PEG ratio of 8.08 and a beta of -0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 4.72 and a quick ratio of 3.80. IAMGOLD has a one year low of $3.90 and a one year high of $7.25.

IAMGOLD Company Profile

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. It also explores for copper and silver. The company owns interests in the Rosebel gold mine located in north eastern Suriname, South America; the Essakane gold mine in north-eastern Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood gold mine in southwestern Québec, Canada; and the Sadiola Gold Mine located in southwest Mali, West Africa.

