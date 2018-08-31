Ichor Holdings Ltd (ICHR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $179.78 Million

Analysts expect that Ichor Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:ICHR) will report sales of $179.78 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Ichor’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $180.05 million and the lowest is $179.30 million. Ichor posted sales of $164.52 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Ichor will report full year sales of $892.08 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $886.24 million to $897.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $998.38 million per share, with estimates ranging from $950.15 million to $1.03 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Ichor.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.27. Ichor had a return on equity of 38.00% and a net margin of 8.60%. The company had revenue of $248.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.39 million.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ICHR shares. BidaskClub raised Ichor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Ichor from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. ValuEngine raised Ichor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ichor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

In related news, Director Iain Mackenzie sold 4,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.13, for a total value of $103,568.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,568.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jeff Andreson bought 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.22 per share, with a total value of $125,944.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $242,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Ichor by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,632 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 3,075 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Ichor in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,436,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Ichor by 2.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,187,417 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,749,000 after purchasing an additional 29,854 shares during the last quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC bought a new stake in Ichor in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,061,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Ichor in the second quarter valued at approximately $489,000. Institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ICHR traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.93. 495,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,207,911. Ichor has a 12-month low of $18.76 and a 12-month high of $35.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $615.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 4.67.

Ichor Company Profile

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment in the United States, the United Kingdom, Singapore, Malaysia, and South Korea. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices.

